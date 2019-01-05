Lee’s Summit School District part of Jobs for America’s Graduates

R-7 embraces JAG program for at-risk students
The Lee’s Summit School District has joined a statewide program designed to help at-risk students finish high school and and move on to further education and meaningful work.
The school board agreed last month to be part of the non-profit Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program, co-chaired in Missouri by Gov. Mike Parson and his wife Teresa. The voluntary in-school program, which counts as a high school elective, focuses on competencies that prepare students for the workforce. Elements include classroom instruction, mentoring, student leadership, advice, support and accountability.
In a news release, the district said JAG consistently achieves graduation rates of at least 90 percent for at- risk students, way above the typical rate of 50 percent.
JAG currently serves nearly 50,000 students in Missouri and 30 other states, but Missouri’s is the only JAG state to offer the program in cooperation with an association of community colleges.
The program will be offered at all Lee’s Summit R-7 high schools, including Summit Ridge Academy.
Sprint brings digital project to Lee’s Summit
Count Lee’s Summit among the area school districts collaborating with the Sprint 1Million Project, which provides mobile devices and free high-speed internet access to students who otherwise would be shut out of online learning at home. About 100 R-7 high school students are expected to benefit.
“Our district’s participation in the 1Million Project is an additional step towards closing our district’s access, opportunity and homework gaps,” the district said in a news release.
Students are expected to use the devices to conduct online research, complete and submit homework and communicate with teachers and classmates. The district said eligible students will receive a free smartphone, tablet or hotspot along with:.
▪ 3GB of free high speed wireless data each month.
▪ Free content filters with every device.
▪ Free hotspot capability and unlimited domestic calls/text while on smartphones, subject to district limitations.
▪ Wireless service for up to four years while in a participating high school
National Technical Honor Society
Several young people from in and around Lee’s Summit are among the 72 Cass Career Center students recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. Students had to meet all four criteria for membership: scholarship, character, attendance and leadership.
Inductees from the R-7 School District and their programs of study: Caroline Campbell, Agriculture; Jessica Herrera, Agriculture; Rachel McCommon, Fire Science; Grace Swan, Agriculture; Todaja Weakley, EMT; Cole Wilson, EMT, and Erin Wylie, EMT.
From the Lone Jack district: Jake Brown, Criminal Justice/CSI; Rachel Lauer, Health Science; Tyler West, Construction.
The Cass Career Center is operated by the Harrisonville School District but serves students from the surrounding area.
Check out Summit Tech on Jan. 10 or Feb. 7
Two open houses remain for families to explore Summit Technology Academy, which offers high-level course and internships to put students on a fast track to graduate from college and start high-demand careers.
The sessions are Jan. 10 and Feb. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 N.W. paInnovation Parkway, near Tudor and Ward roads in Lee’s Summit. RSVPs are welcomed but not required, and families need attend only one open house.
The academy is operated by the Lee’s Summit School District but is open to students from surrounding districts as well. The half-day program serves juniors and seniors with programs in software development, cyber security, network engineering, allied health, nursing, biomedical science, digital media, aerospace, mechanical, electrical and civil engineering, teacher preparation, hospitality management and international studies.
The open houses include breakout sessions on:
▪ The International Baccalaureate Career-Related Program.
▪ The Cerner Scholars Program.
▪ The University of Kansas Degree in 3.
▪ The University of Central Missouri Nursing Fast Track.
▪ Early Planners (middle school and freshmen students).
For more information, visit https://sta.lsr7.org or call 816-986-3410.
