Delta Woods Middle School students to be Starlight STARS

Musical theater stars
Caylee Betts and Jaden Terry, eighth-grade students at Delta Woods Middle School, auditioned their way into the Starlight STARS of Tomorrow, a musical theater training and performance program for students in grades six through eight.
They and 11 others chosen for the Starlight Theatre program performed at several venues during the holiday season.
Delta Woods, a Blue Springs district school, is in northern Lee’s Summit.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Parenting advice, courtesy of SCA
The administrators and faculty of Summit Christian Academy have self-published a book designed to guide and encourage parents.
“Devoted Parent: A Devotional from Christian Teachers to Parents” is available at Amazon.com and at the school. Each of the book’s 10 chapters aims to inspire parents in a certain character trait.
“This has been a five-year project born out of our love for our parents and students,” said Academic Dean Kimberlee Gill, the book’s editor. “We focused first on what our heart felt needed to be said, and then we began seeing themes emerge. Encouraging parents in joy, courage, peace — and these themes became our chapter headings.”
“Devoted Parent” sells for $14.99. All proceeds go to the school’s tuition assistance program.
What does screen time do to your child’s brain?
A one-hour course on Jan. 17 will give parents information on how computers, phones, TV and video games might affect their children in this digital age, when children average six to eight hours each day in front of an electronic screen.
“Screen Time and the Developing Brain,” sponsored by Lee’s Summit CARES, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Great Beginnings Early Education Center, 905 N.E. Bluestem Drive in Lee’s Summit.
At the workshop, psychiatrist Gary Boxer will outline the risks and challenges children face with technology. Also included will be strategies and tools to help parents ensure that their children are progressing in a safe and healthy manner. Boxer is a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist at Truman Medical Center Lakewood Counseling.
The class costs $10, and parents can sign up through the Parenting button at lscares.org. That site also contains an enrollment form that can be printed and mailed to ReDiscover, c/o Bev Hatley, 1555 N.E. Rice Road. Lee’s Summit, Mo., 64086. Attendees are asked to register by Jan. 16.
The course is offered through the Positive Parenting Practices initiative, a collaboration among, Lee’s Summit CARES, the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District and ReDiscover.
Comments