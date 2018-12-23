Lee’s Summit high student heading to Annapolis

Students nominated to U.S. service academies
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves has nominated Lee’s Summit High School senior Riley Nofziger to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., while Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II has nominated two local students for the U.S. Air Force Academy: Luke Poudel of Lee’s Summit West High School and Austin Merit from Lee’s Summit North High School.
Nofziger has led the lacrosse team at Lee’s Summit High and earned All-State honors with the swim team. He also has participated in the student senate, robotics team and marching band.
Poudel participates in band, Junior ROTC and soccer. He also volunteers for Harvesters.
Merit is involved in National Honor Society, cross country, his church youth group, ROTC and color guard. He is also the AFJROTC group commander and drill team commander and an Optimist Student of the Month.
Blue Springs crowns spelling champ
Outlasting 17 competitors, Miru Lee from William Yates Elementary School won the 2018 Blue Springs School District Spelling Bee earlier this month.
Miru, a fifth-grader, correctly spelled “hackneyed” to take the championship after 27 rounds. Delta Woods Middle School eighth-grader Charis Morasch placed second, and three fourth-grade students tied for third place: Abigail Smith from Cordill-Mason Elementary, Hannah Brown from Voy Spears Jr. Elementary and Ethan Box from James Lewis Elementary.
The Delta Woods and Voy Spears schools have Lee’s Summit addresses.
Career Center honors fire science student
Fire Science student Rachel McCommon is the December Student of the Month at Cass Career Center. She is a junior from Lee’s Summit West High School.
The Career Center, operated by the Harrisonville School District, serves students in and around Cass County. The award is sponsored by the Cass County Elks Lodge #2791.
