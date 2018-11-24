Summit Christian Academy Great Plains Alliance of Christian Schools’ named Teacher of the Year

SCA music teacher earns regional honor
Trissa Lucht of Summit Christian Academy has been named the Great Plains Alliance of Christian Schools’ 2018 Teacher of the Year. Lucht is the secondary fine arts coordinator at Summit Christian.
The Great Plains Alliance was organized to provide a framework for communication and cooperation among Christian schools in Greater Kansas City. The announcement was made at the alliance’s annual student conference in Olathe.
“This is a wonderful acknowledgment of her contributions to our music program and an exciting event for the entire SCA community,” said SCA Head of School Linda Harrelson.
R-7 presents 3 boundary change options
The Lee’s Summit School District has posted three options for boundary changes that would take effect next fall, as part of a planning effort aimed at accommodating growth and balancing enrollment among schools.
New enrollment projections estimate the district will grow by 1,620 students in the next decade: 691 at the high school level, 319 in middle school and 610 at elementary level.
The Phase 1 recommendations are being presented at public meetings this week but but can be found at www.lsr7.org/cfmp. The site also contains a feedback form as well as a link to a Thoughtexchange forum that asks an open question and allows people to answer and rate the thoughts of others. Both will be available until 10 p.m. Nov. 29.
Meanwhile, the district has changed the location of its final public engagement meeting during the strategic planning process.
Because space has opened up there, all three meetings this week are at the Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 N.W. Innovation Parkway. They were scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27, 28 and 29.
Spelling bee winners
Hannah Brown has won the spelling bee at Voy Spears Jr. Elementary School in northern Lee’s Summit, the school announced via Twitter. The runner-up was Parker Bendorf. Voy Spears, at 201 N.E. Anderson Drive, is in the Blue Springs School District
Comments