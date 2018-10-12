Fair housing input from community wanted

A number of community events in October and November will provide Lee’s Summit citizens the opportunity to give input on fair housing in the city.
These surveys and public meetings will help the city with the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in connection with funding from the department to provide fair housing grants to Lee’s Summit residents.
The first public meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Gamber Community Center. At this meeting, residents can learn more about barriers to housing choice and have the opportunity to offer input on the development of fair housing goals and strategies in Lee’s Summit.
From 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 1, the city will present results from the public participation at the Howard Conference Room at City Hall. Small group discussions will be a part of the event to prioritize goals and strategies for the city.
A community survey will also be available Oct. 17 to Nov. 19 on the city’s website at bit.ly/LShousing. Mailed hard copies will go to select addresses and are available upon request by contacting the city at 816-969-1600 or emailing planning@cityofLS.net. All survey responses are anonymous.
Finance director retires
After 33 years in the position, the Lee’s Summit finance director plans to retire. Conrad Lamb started working for the City of Lee’s Summit in 1982 as the assistant director of finance. He became the director in 1985.
City Manager Steve Arbo says Conrad has taken the city through challenging economic times.
“He is seen on a regional and national level as one of the top leaders in municipal finance, and his guidance and opinions are frequently sought out by his fellow municipal finance officers,” Arbo said.
Conrad has placed an emphasis on long-term financial planning models that have helped the city maintain a balanced budget. He helped develop impact fees which have helped the City of Lee’s Summit collect more than $300 million to support infrastructure improvements.
Deputy Director of Finance Bette Wordelman will become the director of finance upon Lamb’s retirement. Wordelman joined the city in February 2017 and has worked closely with Lamb in preparation for her role. A farewell reception will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 at City Hall in the Howard Conference room. Friends, coworkers and well-wishers are invited to attend.
The show goes on
Summit Theatre Group continues its first Shakespeare performance the weekend of Oct. 19-21. The show, “Measure for Measure,” uses humor and satire to tackle issues like morality, ethics, mercy and justice.
Director Shari Wassergord says the play provides a context for discussing issues of assault and accusation that are just as relevant today as they were then. The language is still Shakespeare, though.
“I learned how fun it can be to delve into the language. I had some fears about being over my head, but the cast has been so knowledgeable and talented, they made directing this show easy,” Wassergord said in a press release.
“Measure for Measure” continues its two weekend run Oct. 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. in MCC-Longview’s Cultural Arts Center, 500 S.W. Longview Road in Lee’s Summit. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors/students. Tickets can be purchased at www.summittheatre.org or at both Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee stores.
End of the year garden club meeting
The Lee’s Summit Garden Club is scheduled for its last meeting of 2018 on Nov. 13. The meeting will be at Winterset Park Community Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The group will collect donations for Lee’s Summit Social Service at the End of the Year Celebration.
Visitors are welcome. For more information, call 816-914-3970.
