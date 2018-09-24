Street safety tips for schoolchildren

School is back in full swing, and it’s never a bad idea to review safety tips with the kids. Review this checklist with your children to ensure everyone is following the rules. And always be a role model for your children.
▪ Walk on the sidewalk, if one is available. When on a street with no sidewalk, walk facing the traffic.
▪ Before you cross the street, stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming.
▪ Use crosswalks if they are available.
▪ Never dart out in front of a parked car.
At the bus stop
▪ Stand back from the street while at the bus stop.
▪ Never play in the street.
▪ Wait for bus to come to a complete stop before walking toward it.
Advice for drivers
As drivers we should also pay close attention to the children on the street. School zones are great for reducing speed, but paying close attention to children on their way to school will help ensure safety.
If your child is normally a bus rider and you want to try something different, check out Bike & Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Many of our Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs schools participate in this event. Be sure to check with your child’s school to see if they have any events planned, or visit www.walkbiketoschool.org to check out other events in our area.
According to the National Center for Safe Routes to School, “Encouraging your child to walk or bike to school is a way to instill in him or her active habits that can contribute to a lifelong healthy lifestyle. But in addition to health benefits, there are intangible benefits as well.
Many parents who have participated in a Walk to School Day or Bike to School Day say that the active trip to school has been a valuable way for them to spend time with their children and to socialize with other parents and neighbors.
Molly Wichman is a Lee’s Summit resident and member of the Livable Streets advisory board, a mayor-appointed, volunteer board whose goals include working to make our community and our streets more “livable,” safe and accessible for all of our citizens.
Comments