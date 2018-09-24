More meetings on R-7 facility use and boundaries

A second round of community meetings takes place next week as the Lee’s Summit School District proceeds with a planning effort that could lead to school boundary changes.
The study is being undertaken to help the district determine how best to use its school buildings.
Informal solutions will be offered and discussed at next week’s meetings, which will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on these dates:
▪ Oct. 8: Lee’s Summit North High School commons, 901 N.E. Douglas St.
▪ Oct. 9: Lee’s Summit High School performing arts center, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway.
▪ Oct. 10: Lee’s Summit West High School field house, 2600 S.W. Ward Road.
▪ Oct. 11: Missouri Innovation Campus conference center, 1101 N.W. Innovation Parkway, near Tudor and Ward roads.
In addition, patrons will have a chance starting Oct. 5 to take another online survey on facility use, this one focused on recommendations. The questionnaire will be available through Oct. 19.
Get all the details at lsr7.org/cfmp.
Nominations sought for LSHS Hall of Fame
Lee’s Summit High School is looking for outstanding graduates who are worthy of induction into school’s Hall of Fame.
Nominations will be taken through Nov. 8 for the honor, which has been given to roughly five school alumni each year since 1997. Nominees must have graduated from Lee’s Summit High School at least 10 years before induction next spring. Both living and deceased alumni may be considered.
Nomination forms are available in the main office at Lee’s Summit High School and at lshs.lsr7.org, through the Parents/ PTSA/Alumni tab. Completed nominations should be returned by Nov. 8 to Tracy Bertoncin, assistant principal, Lee’s Summit High School, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.They also may be emailed to tracy.bertoncin@lsr7.net.
