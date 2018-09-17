Summit Christian Academy sets enrollment record

Summit Christian sets enrollment record
Summit Christian Academy has enrolled 810 students this fall in preschool through 12th grade, the highest number in the school’s 29-year history.
Officials said enrollment increased 6.3 percent over the previous school year, which ended with 762 students.
“Each year, we see and hear from more and more families that are moving to the Lee’s Summit community to be part of the SCA community,” Sarah Coats, the school’s director of development, said in a news release. “They are seeking a school that is not only academically rigorous, but more importantly where Christ is at the center of their child’s education.”
Summit Christian’s international program added students this year from Peru and France, which have not been represented before. The 23 students come from China, South Korea, Brazil, France, Russia and Peru.
R-7 announces National Merit semifinalists
Five students from the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District scored well enough on a qualifying test to be named semifinalists in the prestigious National Merit Scholarship program. That status puts them in the running for a scholarship award.
The semifinalists are Alaric Chen from Lee’s Summit North High School and four students from Lee’s Summit West High School: Patrick Hu, Hannah Neo, Allison Salamone and Isabel Schnelle.
Homeschool/private school families invited to special ed meeting
Whether their children attend public schools or not, families may be able to take advantage of special education services offered by their local public school district.
At a meeting on Sept. 26, the Lee’s Summit district will address that topic with parents who homeschool their children or who have enrolled them in private or parochial schools within the R-7 district boundaries. Parents are invited to learn how to access special education services if needed.
The meeting will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Loyalty Conference Room at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 N.E. Tudor Road.
