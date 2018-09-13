Amendment 1 takes power from special interests and gives it to you

Extreme partisanship dominates our political culture. Rather than focusing on our citizens, our legislators are stuck in a cycle of attacks that are more about their political “team” than the voters they’re supposed to represent. Meanwhile, big money drives the agenda in Jefferson City.
It’s time to stop the special interests and extremism.
I’ve served in both the Missouri House and Senate. I’ve seen the system fail Missourians firsthand — that’s why I’ll be voting yes on Amendment 1 this November to clean up Missouri politics.
Amendment 1 increases integrity, transparency and accountability in our state government, and has support from reformers across the political spectrum, like former U.S. Sen. John Danforth and the League of Women Voters.
Our current legislative maps are crafted to protect incumbents from the voters, not for voters to have an honest choice. Under the current maps, fewer than 10 percent of legislative races have been competitive. This broken system encourages legislators to focus on their partisan base instead of their constituents. Amendment 1 offers a better way. It includes clear and transparent criteria to require more competition and ensure no party is given a political advantage when new maps are drawn.
In addition, Amendment 1 weakens special interests in Jefferson City by banning all expensive lobbyist gifts, lowering campaign contribution limits, and stopping legislators from becoming lobbyists right after they leave office. It requires state legislators to follow the same open records laws as city councils like ours in Lee’s Summit.
The problem we have in Missouri isn’t with a political party, but with our political system. Bipartisan problems require bipartisan solutions. Read the policy at CleanMissouri.org, and join me this November in voting Yes on Amendment 1 to take power from special interests and give it to Missourians.
Bob Johnson represented Lee’s Summit and surrounding areas in the Missouri House and Senate, and currently serves on the Lee’s Summit City Council.
Comments