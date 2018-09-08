Students from Spain explore KC and Lee’s Summit schools

Hola, from Lee’s Summit
Through the end of September, 13 students from Spain will be experiencing Kansas City and the three Lee’s Summit R-7 high schools.
The group arrived from Colegio Jesus Maria in Madrid. Spanish instructor Robin Villa coordinates the exchange program for the district.
Spanish exchange students explored the Country Club Plaza over the Labor Day weekend.
Time to weigh in on R-7 facilities
There’s still time to have your voice heard as the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District undertakes a massive facilities planning process that could result in school boundary changes.
At a series of meetings this week, district officials are asking the community to discuss short-term needs as well as a long-term vision that will result in “future ready” learners. The meetings are taking place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on this schedule:
▪ Sept. 12: Lee’s Summit West High School field house, 2600 S.W. Ward Road.
▪ Sept. 13: Lee’s Summit High School performing arts center, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway.
In addition, the district’s “Current Needs” online survey will be posted through Sept. 17. Find it at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LSR7CFMP1
