LS council approves preliminary development plan for Woodside Ridge

An approximately 200-home subdivision, known as Woodside Ridge, moved closer to reality on Thursday night. Lee’s Summit City Council approved a preliminary development plan for the subdivision by a vote of seven to one.
Council member Rob Binney cast the only vote against this initial reading of the ordinance, which will be placed on a future council agenda for final reading. Council member Craig Faith recused himself due the fact that he works for John Knox Village, which currently owns the land. John Knox Village, a Lee’s Summit retirement community, is selling the parcel to the developer for this project.
“I think we are allowing a lot of modifications to this plan that seem to make common sense,” Binney said. “The number of modifications, the long streets and just some other things had me a little concerned about adding 200 plus new lots onto a major thoroughfare and the only road improvements really are one turn lane being added. So I’ve still got some personal issues with this application.”
If granted final approval by the city council, the subdivision would be located on approximately 112 acres on Northwest Pryor Road between Northwest Chipman Road and Southwest Third Street. The application was submitted by Clayton Properties Group, and it is expected that homes will be under construction by late 2019 pending final approval of the development plan.
In addition to the planned 206 homes, the subdivision proposal includes 10 common areas, walking paths and a community swimming pool. According to the information shared at the meeting, the 44 villas included within Woodside Ridge would sell for prices ranging from $300,000 to $450,000. The approximately 160 additional single-family homes would range from around $400,000 to $700,000.
A public hearing for the Woodside Ridge preliminary development plan was held before the city council members voted on the proposal. During the hearing, information was shared about the subdivision plan; the impact on traffic, storm-water drainage and sewer capacity within the area; and modifications requested by the developer.
Modifications, which were supported by the city staff members, included changes to the maximum allowable block length, landscape buffer requirements and rear setbacks on some of the lots. Several road improvements to Pryor and O’Brien are also included in the plan.
No one from the public shared concerns about this development plan or the modifications during Thursday night’s hearing.
In other business, the city council gave final approval to an ordinance approving a funding agreement between the City of Lee’s Summit and the Streets of West Pryor, a 68-acre proposed mixed-use project on the west side of Northwest Pryor between I-470 and Chipman Road.
Under the plan, the developer will pay for the city’s costs to review a request for economic development-based financing. The proposed development would include a McKeever’s Market grocery store, restaurants, additional retail space, two hotels with a total of around 200 rooms and a pair of apartment complexes. One of the apartment complexes is planned for residents 55 years old and older.
The Streets of West Pryor would cost an estimated $150 million, with the developers seeking up to $30 million in public incentives through a combination of tax-increment financing, community improvement and transportation development district sales taxes, industrial revenue bonds, hotel tax rebates and payments in lieu of taxes for the apartments.
