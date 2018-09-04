Beverages and friendship served at LS North’s Crimson Cafe

Students in the Life Skills program at Lee’s Summit North High School hosted the grand opening of the Crimson Cafe and Gallery last week.
Managed and operated by the Life Skills students, the coffee shop and gallery is open for students and staff during the day. It’s way for the students to serve and interact with classmates throughout the school.
The artwork now being displayed was created by students in the Life Skills program. The works of other students will be featured as the school year progresses.
Teachers Brooke Green, Lindsay Beachner and Jessica Stueve received a grant from the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation to open the café and gallery.
Early Head Start now in Lee’s Summit
The Early Head Start program has come to the Lee’s Summit School District and Great Beginnings Early Education Center.
Early Head Start is a weekly in-home visit program, serving expectant parents and infants and toddlers under 3 years of age. It is being offered through the district’s Head Start and Parents as Teachers programs.
Parents should call 816-841-3382 to set up an application appointment.
R-7 outlines instructional way forward
The Lee’s Summit School District has developed a three-year action plan designed to enhance its instructional program.
“The future quality of our instructional program is dependent upon the decisions and plans we make today,” Katie Collier, associate superintendent for academic services, wrote in the plan’s introduction. “We must remember we are designing educational experiences to prepare our students for their tomorrows and not our yesterdays.”
For this academic year, Collier said, the Board of Education’s top priority is to increase every student’s achievement through innovative practices, student well-being and equity. Patrons can find the full plan at lsr7.org. Click on District, then Curriculum and Instruction and find Plan for Performance.
