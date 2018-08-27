R-7 schools restrict online tools

In an effort to better protect digital data, the Lee’s Summit School District in late September will discontinue open access to the Chrome web store, allowing students to download only district-approved apps and resources.
“This change is directly reflective of the need to constantly monitor and evaluate our digital offerings for student and staff data safety,” the district said in a news release.
The restriction applies to devices issued by the district, which is in the fourth year of its Connect2Learn initiative. That effort allows for electronic devices to be distributed to all students, from kindergarten through 12th grade.
School officials cannot police what’s on devices that students might bring from home, but those devices are not allowed on the district network.
The district says it has an overall plan for protecting data, which includes vendor addendums, policies and practices. It also recognizes that students must have an online presence in the digital age and access to “the most relevant, engaging resources in environments that allow for creativity and independent navigation of tools and thought.”
The new restriction, according to the district, also will help educators provide applications that closely align with the curriculum and the district’s mission.
“Part of our teaching practice includes teaching students about their digital safety,” the district said. “Digital citizenship is an important part of this conversation.”
The R-7 website describes digital citizenship as “knowing the appropriate use of technology and making responsible choices when using it.”
Survey posted on school facility needs
As the Lee’s Summit School District begins a new planning effort to deal with crowding and other issues involving school facilities, it has posted its first online survey. This survey is designed to gather feedback on “current needs.”
The survey is posted through Sept. 14 at lsr7.org/cfmp, which outlines the entire planning process. Officials want to hear from community members as well as parents, students and staff members.
Community meetings also will take place, beginning next month. The initial round of meetings will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on these dates:
▪ Sept. 10: Missouri Innovation Center conference room, 1101 N.W. Innovation Parkway, near Tudor and Wards roads.
▪ Sept. 11: Lee’s Summit North High School commons, 901 N.E. Douglas St.
▪ SSept. 12: Lee’s Summit West High School field house, 2600 S.W. Ward Road.
▪ Sept. 13: Lee’s Summit High School performing arts center, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway.
Parenting classes for fall
Lee’s Summit Cares, a local nonprofit that collaborates with the Lee’s Summit School District and ReDiscover, has organized a number of parenting classes and workshops this fall.
Some offerings consist of multiple classes over weeks, and others are for one evening only. Topics range from Love and Logic parenting to school anxiety, vaping and internet safety.
“Each stage of development creates new questions and challenges for parents. These workshops are designed to meet age-specific demands,” said Lee’s Summit resident Kerri Gray, lead facilitator for the Positive Parenting Practices workshops. “Whether you’re a parent with toddlers or teens, you’ll find class topics and resources that help reduce the stress in raising children.”
The lineup:
▪ Mondays, Sept. 24 to Oct. 22: Love and Logic Early Childhood Parenting Made Fun: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Great Beginnings Early Education Center, 905 N.E. Bluestem Drive. $50. Scholarships available.
▪ Mondays, Nov. 12 to Dec. 3: Parenting the Love and Logic Way (for parents with children ages 11 to 17), 6:30 to 8 p.m., Pleasant Lea Middle School, 630 S.W. Persels Road. 50. Scholarships available.
▪ Monday, Sept. 10: Positive Discipline Strategies for Young Children (for parents with children infants to age 6); 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Great Beginnings Early Education Center. $10. Scholarships available.
▪ Tuesday, Sept. 18: How Parents Can Help Ease School Anxiety, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Greenwood Elementary School, 804 W. Main St. in Greenwood. $10. Scholarships available
▪ Monday, Oct. 15: Parent’s Guide to Internet Safety, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lee’s Summit Police Department, 10 N.E .Tudor Road. $10. Scholarships available
▪ Wednesday, Oct. 3:, Vaping: What Parents Need to Know (for parents with teenage children), 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lee’s Summit High School, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway. $10. Scholarships available.
▪ Monday, Nov. 5: To Be a Teen in 2018, with a panel of teenagers who can provide insight to parents, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Pleasant Lea Middle School. Free but RSVP requested.
For more inform,ation or to register, visit lscares.org.
Students sought for Advisory Council
Lee’s Summit School Superintendent Dennis L. Carpenter is encouraging middle and high school students to apply for the new Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. He’s looking for motivated thinkers to influence the district’s vision and work with the superintendent on projects.
More information, along with the application, is at lsr7.org. Click on District, then Superintendent.
Comments