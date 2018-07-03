wonder
is how
it begins
in us
the
sense
felt
when
self
aware
that
we are
creatures
contingent
not in
control
of this
creation
which
temporarily
includes
us
we have
feelings
thoughts
needs
relationships
with
everything
other
than
ourselves
from dust
to distant
stars
and
a myriad
of beings
who
like us
appear
then
vanish
we do
whats
necessary
to survive
knowing
ultimately
we will not
it makes us
wonder
and
experiences
called
spiritual
emerge
which
we use
language
trying
to describe
and the word
god
is born
becomes
enmeshed
in possibilities
soon structured
organized
thus
religions
take shape
beliefs
morals
various
responses
to the
wonder
slowly
codified
in dogmas
doctrines
authorities
appear
announcing
the right
response
soon making
any others
wrong
and if one
cant be
enforced
competition
arises
each
must market
an approach
to see which
sells best
then religion
becomes
commerce
a business
do the
numbers
count
the bodies
the wonder
disappears
in entertainment
degenerates
into
spiritual
pornography
for gods who
wait around
to monitor
their ten
percent
hear praise
for their
beneficence
measure
the dimension
of their
monuments
where is it
safe
to simply
wonder
together
there is
our holy
ground
h.
Comments