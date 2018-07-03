Religious books including stacks of Good News Bibles will be availabe for donation at the garage sale being held Saturday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9201 Wornall Rd., in Kansas City. The church is selling off religious items, and the church itself is up for sale. All Saints has merged with nearby St. Peter's Episcopal to form St Peter & All Saints Episcopal Church, 100 E. Red Bridge Rd, Kansas City.
Lee's Summit Journal

Echoes

By Hubert Neth

Columnist

July 03, 2018 05:34 PM

wonder

is how

it begins

in us

the

sense

felt

when

self

aware

that

we are

creatures

contingent

not in

control

of this

creation

which

temporarily

includes

us

we have

feelings

thoughts

needs

relationships

with

everything

other

than

ourselves

from dust

to distant

stars

and

a myriad

of beings

who

like us

appear

then

vanish

we do

whats

necessary

to survive

knowing

ultimately

we will not

it makes us

wonder

and

experiences

called

spiritual

emerge

which

we use

language

trying

to describe

and the word

god

is born

becomes

enmeshed

in possibilities

soon structured

organized

thus

religions

take shape

beliefs

morals

various

responses

to the

wonder

slowly

codified

in dogmas

doctrines

authorities

appear

announcing

the right

response

soon making

any others

wrong

and if one

cant be

enforced

competition

arises

each

must market

an approach

to see which

sells best

then religion

becomes

commerce

a business

do the

numbers

count

the bodies

the wonder

disappears

in entertainment

degenerates

into

spiritual

pornography

for gods who

wait around

to monitor

their ten

percent

hear praise

for their

beneficence

measure

the dimension

of their

monuments

where is it

safe

to simply

wonder

together

there is

our holy

ground

h.

