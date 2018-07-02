R-7 enrollment begins online July 13
Lee’s Summit R-7 families may begin online registration for the upcoming school year on July 13. Online registration replaced paper enrollment in 2016.
Families may use their 2017-18 Powerschool username and password. Those new to the district are asked to contact their child’s school for enrollment and registration.
Proof of age (for new students only), proof of residency and immunization records are uploaded by families using the online program. Lease agreements will be accepted as proof of residency only if they include all utilities (gas, electric, water or sewer).
New lease agreements will be accepted if possession of the property occurred within the past 30 days. More information about residency and other requirements are available at lsr7.org/parents/enroll.
School board members reach milestones
Lee’s Summit R-7 school board members Phyllis Balagna and Jacqueline Clark were honored by the Missouri School Boards’ Association recently for receiving advanced leadership certifications through the organization’s professional development program.
Balagna, the current board president, achieved both Advanced and Master Certification. Clark, board vice president, was honored for achieving Advanced Certification.
Through the program, the Missouri School Boards’ Association helps local school board members develop the knowledge and skills they need to be effective.
All newly elected school board members must complete a basic 16-hour Essential Training required by state law.
Those achieving Advanced Certification must complete 12 more hours of training, read two books related to school board service, attend at least two MSBA regional or statewide events and write brief reflection paper relating their study to their board service.
The Masters Certification requires even more specialized study.
SCA student earns speech/debate distinction
Before he graduated this spring, Summit Christian Academy senior Connor Healy received the National Speech and Debate Association’s prestigious Academic All-American Award.
Among the 141,000-plus student members of the association, fewer than 500 are named to the Academic All-American Award list.
