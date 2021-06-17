Ready to race? This one supports dental health for kids in Cass County

It’s a “go” for this year’s Cass Community Health Foundation annual 5K for Sept. 11 at Belton Regional Medical Center. The event raises money for patients at the organization’s safety net dental clinic, Cass County Dental Clinic.

“The 27th Annual 5K for Health is the best way for Cass County and the surrounding area to support our dental clinic, which serves thousands of children in our community,” Cynthia Randazzo, CCHF president said in a press release. “Those who want improved oral health for underserved, low-income kids should join us in September.”

The clinic is celebrating 10 years of treating children and teens through 2021. The clinic opened July 5, 2011 in Belton, with a satellite location opening in Harrisonville, in 2015. Since its doors opened, more than 10,000 patients have been treated through nearly 51,000 visits.

The 5K will begin and end at Belton Regional Medical Center. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8 a.m.

Community members have the option of walking or running in the 5K and can create personal fundraising pages to support their participation. Registering as a walker is free, but everyone is encouraged to make a donation. Runners must pay an entry fee and will receive a 5K T-shirt. Walkers who raising $100 or more in donations will receive shirt.

After the 5K, a community health fair will include food provided by Cosentino’s Price Chopper, music and prizes. The health fair, sponsored by Belton Regional Medical Center, will feature activities for all family members.

CCHF is offering sponsorship opportunities for the 5K. For more information on sponsoring the event, visit casscommunityhealth.org/5ksponsor.

Call 816-276-4218 learn more about the 27th Annual 5K for Health.