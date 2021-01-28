The best of 2020: Cass, LS community leaders look at bright side of difficult year

The Belton Chamber of Commerce opened the doors to its new location at 517 Main St., marking an important new chapter in the organization that is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2020. Courtesy photo

Despite the pandemic, the communities of Harrisonville, Belton and Lee’s Summit saw a fair amount of progress and positive action in 2020.

Revitalizations, new construction, new businesses and new chamber members were among the good things that happened, as the area faced challenges.

These — and countless other accomplishments and achievements — are important when remembering a year like 2020.

“How a community responds to adversity reveals its heart and soul,” said Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird. “It’s been inspiring to see our residents, business leaders and public servants join together, determined to persevere through these dark times and position Lee’s Summit to be even stronger in 2021.”

There was plenty of good, which is why instead of rehashing the all-too-familiar news that made most of the year’s headlines, community leaders in Harrisonville, Belton and Lee’s Summit were asked to respond to this:

Share something good that happened in the communities of Cass County and Lee’s Summit in 2020, and how it will be important to the community in 2021.

Here are their responses:

▪ Judy Bowman, mayor, Harrisonville

“Harrisonville kept its eyes on the future in 2020, as City leadership laid the foundation for the revitalization of key city park features, the development of vital new infrastructure and an expanding landscape for exciting new businesses like the ALDI grocery store set to open in the spring of 2021.”

▪ Diane Huckshorn, executive director, Belton Chamber of Commerce

“Working with the City and County on sharing and following CDC COVID guidelines, and, through good stewardship of Chamber funds, we moved into our new office and remained open and fully staffed all year, safely supporting our members and community. We were fortunate to add 50 new members.”

▪ Bill Baird, mayor, Lee’s Summit

“While 2020 tested us beyond imagination, it also revealed the fortitude of our community. We saw incredible generosity, with donations of personal protective equipment to first responders, overwhelming support for local businesses, the passage of a use tax to ensure continued quality services, and a shared commitment to a stronger future through public participation in our comprehensive planning process.”

▪ Matt Baird, president, Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce

“Lee’s Summit did what Lee’s Summit is all about. The citizens of this great community came together and supported the business community by keeping it local.

“Revenue from our sales tax ended the year around 8% higher than the previous year, which just goes to show how much this community loves Lee’s Summit, supports the business community of Lee’s Summit and took the appropriate measures to see it succeed after experiencing a once-in-a-century pandemic that changed all of our lives. Because of this level of support, the business community is in a position to recover and thrive much quicker had the support not been there.”