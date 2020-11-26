‘We welcome everyone with a smile.’ Best Burrito a draw in downtown Harrisonville

Luis Lomeli had a dream of running a restaurant. His dream has come true, with the Harrisonville’s Best Burrito. Courtesy photo

For 10 years, Luis Lomeli dreamed of owning and running his own business. In 2005, his dream came true.

With a couple of credit cards and belief in his own abilities, he purchased the Best Burrito and started building toward his dream of a restaurant. More than 15 years have passed, and his dream has become a local favorite spot in Harrisonville.

“I was always thinking to have my own business because I like to do what I am thinking,” Lomeli said. “After years of waiting tables and cooking for other Mexican restaurants, I started to look for my own place and within the first three years of operating, we paid off all of the debt, built a new building from scratch and owned the property.”

The restaurant’s design boasts bright colors and a festive feel, all designed by Lomeli. That atmosphere, Lomeli said, helps make people feel at home in the Best Burrito.

“If I was a customer, I’d want the restaurant to feel like a home,” Lomeli said. “I designed it in a way to feel happy and comfortable so customers would want to stay and relax even after they are finished eating.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The lunch special at the Best Burrito is popular and the menu offers a wide variety of food.

“We try to do the full service and we have a pretty good group here,” Lomeli said. “Our lunch special is a really good price, and we have different ones Monday through Friday. It’s less than $6 and the quick-service allows customers to eat in less than 30 minutes.”

Luis Antonio Lomeli has worked with his father for eight years doing everything from washing dishes to cooking and waiting tables. Now he’s the assistant manager. Echoing his father’s thoughts, he says the atmosphere at the Best Burrito is what keeps people coming back.

“We welcome everyone with a smile, and we treat them all with respect and kindness,” the younger Lomeli said. “My dad has an outgoing personality, and he makes sure he knows his customers by face or name.”

Luis Antonio Lomeli’s favorite dish is the pollo en mole, or chocolate chicken.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

“It comes out in a brown creamy gravy sauce and I like to get the rice and beans and tortillas on the side for sure,” he said. “We also have great salsa and queso, which are both homemade. And we are constantly having to make more. We go through at least 10 gallons of queso a week to meet demand.”

In spite of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the business has been able to survive because of local support.

“I am thankful for all of my customers and how they have supported us over the years,” said the elder Lomeli. “When you live in a small town, everybody takes care of each other.”

The Best Burrito is located at 1805 S. Commercial St. in Harrisonville, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 816-380-3200 for more information.