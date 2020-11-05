Those who run this Raymore shelter find inventive ways to help dogs and cats

Bambina snoozes happily with her pups at the Raymore Animal Shelter. Courtesy photo

As if it being pregnant wasn’t burden enough, one weary pit bull mix faced a whole slew of other issues when she was picked up and delivered to the care of the Raymore Animal Shelter.

She’d been hit by a car, appeared to be shot at and was a flea-chewed mess when she was taken to a safe spot and treated by a vet. Then she delivered her puppies.

The puppies and their mom, Bambina, named by animal control officers Bailey Romi and Jamie Hasenyager, are currently in the loving care of a foster home. Bambina is able to enjoy life, and she and her litter are looking for potential adoptive parents.

“They are out on a farm and she’s learning how to be a dog again,” Hasenyager said, adding that the dog had a difficult time delivering. “Now, she can get spayed and avoid more severe problems and health complications that come from having multiple litters.”

This year, almost 750 animals have been brought into the shelter, whether they were runaways, relinquished animals or strays.

“We are a no-kill shelter: If people didn’t come rescue them and give them a home, then they wouldn’t have a place to go,” Hasenyager said. “Every animal we rescue is spayed or neutered and vaccinated. I myself have rescued several barn cats, adopted three dogs and two cats.”

In the time that Hasenyager has been working at the Raymore Animal Shelter, donations have covered the cost for animal products.

“I have never had to buy food, treats, toys, cat litter or cleaning supplies because our community is so good about donating,” Hasenyager said. “This allows us to rescue more animals and give them the vet services they need, including expensive vet bills from surgeries. There’s just no way we could have paid for that without the donations.”

Beyond individuals giving, local organizations offer contributions to show their care and support.

“We will have kids like Girl Scout troops who come and gather up toys, food, blankets and beds and things like that,” said Jan Zimmerman, police chief of Raymore. “We will also have little children who say, ‘For my birthday, I want people to donate to the Raymore Animal Shelter.’ It happens all the time, which is just incredible.”

Zimmerman also has adopted both of her cats, Darla and Sophie, from the shelter. Apparently, Sophie was anything but an easily adoptable kitty.

“Sophie was part of a feral litter and they had a really hard time adopting out. Anytime the ladies had to take them out of the cage, they had to use the big glove and Sophie was the last one left,” Zimmerman said.

“Like a crazy person, I adopted her. It took her three weeks to come out from underneath the bed, and countless treats and me reaching out to her. And now, she has become an absolute lover as a pet and has come so far compared to the wild and feral cat in the shelter.”

From a barn cat program, to a vaccination drive-thru project and a pop-art your pet event, the animal control officers of Raymore come up with new ideas and programs to benefit the animal community.

“Our animal control officers, Bailey and Jamie, are (always) trying to think of better ways to serve the public,” Zimmerman said.

“I am constantly in awe of the creativity that these ladies come up with by finding different and better ways to serve the community. Like the drive-thru vaccination project: There were hundreds of cars all lined up the block just a few weeks ago for their pets to be rabies-safe.”

Melissa Harmer, the communications manager for the City of Raymore, also explained that their animal control officers put their whole hearts into work.

“They go above and beyond to make sure there is no dog left behind,” Harmer said. “It’s more than a job to them.”

Adoption fees are about $60 per cat and $130 for a dog. Funds go toward their vet services. Raymore is always seeking volunteers, fosters, donations and animal lovers who want to open their homes to adopt. You can follow them on social media @RaymoreAnimalShelter and also make a donation at www.Raymore.com/AnimalControl