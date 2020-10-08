Ribbon cutting ‘one of the best things’ that’s happened to Belton Chamber of Commerce

The Belton Chamber of Commerce recently opened the doors to its new location at 517 Main St., marking an important new chapter in the organization that is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2020. The chamber’s board has been adamant the organization stay open with a physical location to help businesses thrive during the current health crisis by answering questions and offering information. Courtesy photo

Ribbon-cuttings for new businesses are a mainstay of every chamber of commerce.

There may have been no more significant ribbon cutting for the Belton Chamber of Commerce than one held last month.

After all, it was their own ribbon that was cut. The chamber was able to open its new office at 517 Main St.

These brick-and-mortar ceremonies have taken on more significance at a time when so much of life is done virtually because of the pandemic.

“We are in our new offices and we could not be any happier,” said Chamber Executive Director Diane Huckshorn.

“It is one of the best things that has ever happened to the chamber.”

Earlier this year, the chamber’s board was faced with a lease that wasn’t going to be renewed and the prospect that no office space would become available on its desired location of Belton’s Main Street. There were two options.

“One was we would take the office virtual until we could find something because we were adamant about staying on Main Street, or the (board) president had a building and she was going to allow us to set up a temporary office,” Huckshorn said. “We didn’t have to do any of that.”

Instead, Mike Stegner, president of MSE Hardscapes, had space available and worked with the chamber to make the move happen seamlessly. In addition, the Meet Me on Main Street event space, managed by the chamber, opened at 515 Main St.

“That’s the overwhelming part of it: It is that we are surrounded by doom and gloom and all we hear about is horrible, heart-wrenching stories from families, communities, businesses from across the U.S. who are suffering either because of financial loss or loss of family members,” Huckshorn says.

“And to think that here we are in Belton, and the Belton Chamber was on trajectory of having a great year, and then COVID hit. We still got a member, a supporter, investor and friend.”

Belton Mayor Jeff Davis said the chamber is an essential part of the business community.

“I am pleased that the Belton Chamber of Commerce was able to expand its operations with its new location on Main Street,” Davis said. “The new Belton Chamber of Commerce facility lends itself to more collaborations and opportunities due to the advantage of the attached event space that it manages.”

The chamber’s board was adamant that the chamber stay open — whether it be by text, mail or in person — and continue to be the business community’s booster during the health crisis, Huckshorn said.

“We answered dozens of phone calls from both members and non-members in the community asking, ‘What do I do, where do I go?’ I get questions about how much money people should have in reserve or in operating funds,” Huckshorn said.

“Or, they ask, ‘Now I have had to lay off my employees and I am going to have to cut back on my hours; can you help me get that word out?’ or ‘Now that we are gearing back up and we need to hire employees, can you get that word out?’

“Not that we could not do some of that virtually, but chambers are built on making connections, building relationships and building partnerships,” Huckshorn said. “In my opinion, you can’t do all of that virtually.”

Although the chamber has added memberships, there have been some monetary setbacks with some members not being able to pay dues in a timely way, Huckshorn says.

Events have happened — but not always as planned. The chamber’s golf tournament was held, after being rescheduled three times and modified.

There will be a “Bustin for Business Clays” trap shoot on Nov. 5 at the Saddle & Sirloin Club.

“I think it will be a fun event. It might a different group of people than what we would see at a golf tournament,” Huckshorn says. The chamber’s Holiday Extravaganza event is set for Nov. 7, and the Annual Turkey Bowl is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Huckshorn says the chamber is still working on how it will hold its 75th Anniversary Gala.