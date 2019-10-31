Belton Regional Medical Center to double size of ICU

Winter weather was on the minds of Raymore public works employees who tried out the snow equipment during an all-day snow preparation training.

Belton Medical Center expansion

The Belton Regional Medical Center is getting an intensive care unit expansion. The $15.5 million project is expected to more than double the size of the hospital’s ICU unit. The expansion will encompass a 12,059-square-foot one-story addition above the existing emergency department. It will include an eight-bed ICU unit with shell space for six future patient rooms.

Belton Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Todd Krass, says the expansion is necessary because ICU patient volumes have grown over the past few years for the hospital.

“When patients suffer a critical illness or injury, they want quality care, close to home,” Krass said in a press release.

Belton Regional Medical Center now has 71 acute-care beds and more than 300 employees. It is part of HCA Midwest Health. Construction will begin on the ICU expansion in spring of 2020. The new ICU should open in spring 2021.

Raymore snow ready

Raymore Public Works Operations and Maintenance hosted snow preparation day on Oct. 25. The all-day training gives crews an opportunity to test out new equipment and refresh their skills behind the snowplow blade.

The street division of Raymore Public Works is responsible for the snow removal of approximately 370 lane miles of city streets. The city’s goal is to clear priority routes within 24 hours after plowing begins.

A slick spot or patch or roadway that needs extra attention can be reported to the city Snow Desk at 816-892-3090 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. following winter weather events.

Touch-a-Truck in Peculiar

Peculiar Parks and Recreation is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event at Raisbeck Park will include fire engines, tractors, police cars and many other big vehicles. Attendees will be invited to get up close to the vehicles and learn more from the men and women who operate them.

Stop the Bleed training

People can quickly die from uncontrolled bleeding. However, with proper training, any adult at the scene can act as an immediate responder.

Cass Regional Medical Center will host a free Stop the Bleed educational program on Nov. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Stop the Bleed program includes instruction and practice on proper bleeding control techniques, including how to use your hands, dressings and tourniquets. The Stop the Bleed educational program is free to the public. To learn more about this event, contact Paula McBride at 816-380-5888, extension 3841, or email pmcbride@cassregional.org.

Belton Veterans Day Parade

Downtown Belton Main Street Inc. is hosting a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. on Belton’s Main Street. The event will remember those who died in service to our country and recognize all who have served in the military and continue to serve today. Those interested in participating with an entry into the parade can email vandam@beltonparks.org. Event entries are free.