Pear, apple trees come to Harrisonville Elementary School by late fall

Harrisonville Elementary School has received financing for an apple and pear orchard through the Kansas City Community Gardens for the Giving Grove program. File photo

Apple and pear orchard coming to Harrisonville Elementary

An orchard of pear and apple trees is expected to be part of the landscape at Harrisonville Elementary School by late fall.

The school has received financing for the orchard through the Kansas City Community Gardens for the Giving Grove program. The grant will cover the cost of trees, soil and soil amendments, orchard installation, maintenance tools and environment curriculum.

Once the trees are planted in October or November, the Life Skills class at Harrisonville Elementary will care for the orchard.

The Giving Grove program is described as “an organization with the mission of helping the KC metropolitan and surrounding communities grow, harvest and share healthy food by providing the resources needed to plant edible tree gardens at schools, churches and other vacant land.”

Representatives of the group visited the school last May to determine the best location for the orchard.

MSBA to help with superintendent search

As it did the last time, the Raymore-Peculiar Board of Education is enlisting the Missouri School Boards’ Association to assist in the search for a new superintendent.

That person will succeed Kari Monsees, who is retiring at the end of the current academic year. After considering proposals from three search firms, a school board subcommittee recommended the MSBA proposal to the full board, which approved it on Aug. 22. One aspect of the search procedure is the collection of input from students, staff and community members about the characteristics desired in the district’s next leader. The MSBA proposal lists its fee as 8 percent of the first year’s contracted salary of the new superintendent, plus reimbursement for expenses such as copies, advertising costs. and consultant travel and lodging. The organization capped expenses at $1,700 for the standard search procedure.

Civic groups honor Cass Career students

Seniors from Harrisonville and Ray-Pec high schools have been recognized as the August Young Professionals of the Month at Cass Career Center.

The Harrisonville honoree is Harley Sipple, an agriculture student at Cass Career Center. Jacob Carter, from Ray-Pec, studies construction technology there.

The awards are sponsored by the Harrisonville Rotary Club and the Cass County Elks Lodge #2791.

10 from Ray-Pec learn government at Boys and Girls State

Ten Raymore-Peculiar students resumed classes this fall knowing far more about government than they did last spring.

They attended the American Legion Boys State of Missouri, or Girls State, its counterpart for female students. The programs, held at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, gave the students insights into the fundamentals of civic life.

Attending Boys State were Dalton Apel, Spencer Harris, Gabriel Sappington, Tyler Swift and Braden Zaner,

Returning from Girls State were Alani Delce, Jillian Humke, Laura Mussatti, Ella Schnake and Makayla Sclesky.

Tailgate party Sept. 13 for HHS alums

Harrisonville High School alumni are invited to the second annual Alumni Tailgate as part of this fall’s homecoming festivities.

The tailgating will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 — before the homecoming game against Blue Valley Northwest High School — in the parking lot northeast of the stadium. Sponsored by the Harrisonville Public School Foundation, the event is free to alumni and their families and will include hot dogs, chips, cookies and a drink.

RSVPs are not required, but those who plan to attend are asked to complete an online form to help with planning. Find it at https://forms.gle/csE5fEPt164EuFEL9.