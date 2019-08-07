Kristi Meeks

Administrative moves in Harrisonville and Belton

An administrative reorganization in Harrisonville has brought an experienced educator to the Belton School District. Dan Erholtz resigned as the Harrisonville district’s assistant superintendent of academic & student services after his position was eliminated for the 2019-20 academic year. Now he’s the principal of Mill Creek Upper Elementary School in Belton.

Under the Harrisonville reorganization, Kristi Meeks was named director of curriculum & instruction, which is a new position. Her previous job, elementary curriculum coordinator, was eliminated.

At Mill Creek Upper Elementary, Erholtz replaces Kimberly Mauck, who is now director of school improvement for the Belton district. Erholtz already has begun meeting Mill Creek families, the district said.

36 new staffers for Pleasant Hill

Staff vacancies and internal reassignments have allowed the Pleasant Hill School District to bring 36 new educators on board this fall, the district said. Among them are five administrators and a football coach:

▪ Lauren Goddard is director of special services. She came from the Belton district, where has been the special education process coordinator.

▪ Linda Sharp, the new assistant director of special services in Pleasant Hill, served the last seven years as a special education process coordinator for the Raymore-Peculiar district.

▪ Kayla Taylor will take over as principal of Pleasant Hill Elementary School. She has 15 years in education, including the last six as assistant principal of Sunset Valley Elementary School in Lee’s Summit.

▪ Jim Schlichting joined Pleasant Hill as director of technology after holding a similar position in the Wellington-Napoleon School District.

▪ Melissa Anderson is the childcare director. She previously was with Creative World in Lee’s Summit.

▪ The new head football coach is Mike Hedrick, who will be an ISS and physical education teacher at Pleasant Hill High School. He was hired from the Holden School District, where he taught physical education was head football coach for seven years.

8 leave Ray-Pec with prestigious IB diplomas

These Raymore-Peculiar students graduated this year after completing the rigorous requirements for an International Baccalaureate diploma: Sydney Bearden, Kathryn Clewell, Julia Fenaroli, Jenna Forester, Mallory Levens, Cecelia Moss, Jacob Scott and Tammy Yang.

The graduates were recognized July 25 by the Ray-Pec Board of Education.

Show choirs set for upcoming year in Harrisonville

Show choirs combine choral singing with choreographed dance, and Harrisonville High School is home to two such groups. They are the junior varsity Forefront and the varsity Music Makers. After tryouts last spring, these students earned spots on the 2019-20 Music Makers: Audrey Barnes, Rebekah Bartlett, Tabi Davis, Libby East, Taylor Mathews, Jayden Osborn, Carolyn Schrock, Avery Walton, Haylee Bruton, Mackina Chamberlain, Maddie Costner, LaNae Eggers, Emily Gray, Aja McGowen, Madeline McGee, Serenity Rodgers, Riley Seaboldt, Amy Tracy, Kaley Caldwell, Kaelin Holden, Emily Joseph, Nonnie Justice, Skylar Lite, Riley Mathew, Greta Maxwell, Emily Nash, Jenna Schrock, Serena Stephens, Gabi Wilson, Elle Yoder, Colin Caruthers, Clint Howser, Nolan Medlin, Dalton Schrock, Michael Schuhler, Isaiah Bliss, Brad Cox, Braeden Elifrits, Cameron Hodge, Noah King, Dalton Lawson, Kyle Mensching, Dawson Schrock and Virgil Shaddox.





The 2019-20 Forefront group comprises Leah Bartlett, Kinsley Brannon, Jae Bundt, Makiah Clark, Chayah Cunningham, Beth Ellsworth, Aubrey Hall, Brooke Hopkins, Halle Kenney, Joe Shopper, Hannah Arnold, Melaina Beachner, Piper Coppedge, Lauren Dale, Brook Fools, Mandy Landstrom, Caroline Ocheskey, Madalyn Ritter, Sophia Sparks, Bella Tracy, Olivia Tribble, Maddie Wilson, Luke Burroughs, Charlie Crouser, Laden Phillips and Logan Roberts.

Both show choirs are led by the school’s vocal director, Kip Mathew.