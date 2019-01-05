Belton Regional Medical Center has earned stroke certification

Belton Regional Medical Center is a first-line of care for stroke patients – a step that can save lives. The hospital, which is part of HCA Midwest Health, has earned Advanced Disease Specific Care Certification for Acute Stroke Ready Hospital from The Joint Commission, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
Nearly half of the population of the United States lives 60 miles or more away from a Primary Stroke Center. A stroke ready hospital can treat patients with clot-busting medications more quickly and improve outcomes.
The designation recognizes hospitals equipped to treat stroke patients before transfer to a primary or comprehensive stroke center. This means the hospital has a dedicated stroke-focused program with staff trained in stroke care, rapid diagnostic lab testing available 24/7, the ability to administer intravenous clot-busting medications to patients and the availability of telemedicine technology.
The Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification is awarded for a two-year period to Joint Commission-accredited hospitals and critical access hospitals.
Curbside Christmas tree recycling
In Raymore and Belton, Jim’s Disposal will be picking up Christmas trees from the curb on regular trash days through the month of January. All tinsel, lights and ornaments must be removed. Trees taller than 8 feet must be cut in half.
Municipal election filing deadlines
Raymore: Candidate filings for mayor and city council in Raymore will close on Tuesday Jan. 15 for the April 2, 2019 Municipal Election. Declaration of candidacy can be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the City Clerk’s office, City Hall, 100 Municipal Circle. A $20 filing fee is required. The term of mayor (at large) is a three-year term, and one seat in each of the four wards are two-year terms. To learn more, visit www.Raymore.com/CityClerk.
Belton: Filing for seats on the Belton City Council ends Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. One member from each Ward will be elected for a three year term. For more information about qualifications or how to file contact the City Clerk’s Office at 816-331-4331; acunningham@belton.org; or go online to belton.org
Harrisonville: Filing for four aldermen seats, one from each ward, and the mayor’s seat is open for the April 2 municipal election in Harrisonville until Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. Candidates can file at City Hall at 300 E. Pearl St. during regular business hours. Candidates will need to present a voter registration card and Missouri State ID showing Harrisonville residence.
Family Art Day
The Raymore Arts Commission is sponsoring a Family Art Day with Rock U America. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Centerview. Jim Heath of Rock U America will give pointers and offer the opportunity to play guitars, drums and other instruments. This event is free, but registration is required by e-mail at mmcghee@raymore.com or by phone to Melissa McGhee at 816-892-3002.
