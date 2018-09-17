Ray-Pec school board has a vacancy
Gov. Mike Parson’s appointment of Kim Bailey to Missouri State Board of Education has created a vacancy on the Raymore-Peculiar Board of Education.
Bailey, who was elected in 2016, has been school board president since April 2017. Vice President Paul Coffman is now serving as interim board president.
“Kim has been a tremendous member of our Board of Education,” Ray-Pec Superintendent Kari Monsees said in a news release. “We will miss her leadership in Ray-Pec, but look forward to her guidance on a statewide level.”
On Sept. 13, the school board discussed how to fill the vacancy. Members of the community will be asked to express an interest in the seat, and the board will then name a replacement, who will serve until the April 2019 election. Details are coming this week.
Belton student honored
Automotive student Katie Dameron, a senior from Belton High School, was the Student of the Month for August at Cass Career Center at the CCC. She received a certificate and gift card from Jeri Ware of the Cass County Elks Lodge #2791, which sponsors the award.
Alumni tailgate is a first for Harrisonville homecoming
Harrisonville High School is planning homecoming activities for the week of Sept. 24 with a parade, community pep rally and the first-ever alumni tailgate party. The homecoming parade will leave from City Park at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and end near Harrisonville Middle School. All Harrisonville students will watch the parade from Washington and Highland Drive.
Immediately after the parade, the public is invited to the pep rally at Memorial Stadium at 2 p.m.
The coronation of the homecoming king and queen will take place t approximately 6:30 p.m., before the Wildcats football team takes on the Warrensburg Tigers.
The Harrisonville Public School Foundation is hosting additional activities, including a golf tournament Sept. 28 and the Catch the Spirit 5K Color Walk/Run on Sept. 29. The alumni tailgate party, from 5to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 outside Memorial Stadium, is free for alumni and their families and will include hot dogs, chips, drinks and cookies. RSVPs are not required but encouraged.
Register for all three events at www.harrisonvilleschools.org.
Finally, the foundation will offer tours of Harrisonville High School at 10 a.m. Sept. 29. RSVPs are encouraged, but not required, at www.harrisonvilleschools.org/foundation
Student Council officers chosen
Students at Sherwood Middle School recently elected Student Council officers. Those chosen were President Eli Chaikin, Vice President Jackson Brown, Treasurer Tyler Klinkenberg and Secretary Josie Rempfer. As school leaders, they will organize spirit week and dances, be involved in service projects and participate in staff appreciation activities.
Cheer clinic at Ray-Pec
Students in kindergarten through seventh grade are invited next week to a Little Panther Cheer Clinic presented by the Ray-Pec varsity cheerleaders. The clinic will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, and the Little Cheerleaders will perform before the Sept. 28 varsity football game. The cost is $25. Learn more at www.raypec.k12.mo.us/DocumentCenter. Click “Communication” and find the notice.
