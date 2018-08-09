Bouchard steps down at Shawnee Mission East

John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star 11/26/05 2005 (With Sports Story) Harrisonville head coach Fred Bouchard gives a thumbs up as his team celebrates their state victory after Saturday’s November 26, 2005 Missouri Class 3 State football game between Harrisonville and MICDS at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, MO. Taken at 5.0,Shutter Speed 1/320, White Balance of Custom, ISO of 640, at 7:54:25 PM on 11/26/2005. cutline: Coach Fred Bouchard of Harrisonville High School offered a thumbs-up in front of his celebratory squad following the Wildcats’ 42-0 shutout over Mary Institute County Day School. In the Class 3 game, played Saturday at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Harrisonville established a state record for all classes by holding the MICDS offense to just 32 yards. JOHN SLEEZER /THE KANSAS CITY STAR