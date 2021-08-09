Community

Kansas City, Kansas police seek help to find missing 68-year-old man

Police are asking for help to find William Mance, a 68-year-old missing and endangered man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon.
Police are asking for help to find William Mance, a 68-year-old missing and endangered man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon.

Police are asking the public for help with locating a 68-year-old missing man last seen Monday afternoon leaving his Kansas City, Kansas, home.

William Mance was last known to be in the area of 44th Avenue and Lloyd Street around 2:20 p.m., police said in a news release. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, red shorts, green flip flops, glasses and a chain.

Mance has dementia and occasionally has a tough time communicating with others, police said.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is encouraging anyone with information of his whereabouts to call 911.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service