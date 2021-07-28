Kansas City police seek public’s help finding missing 11-year-old boy

Kansas City police are asking the public for help with locating 11-year-old Jay’Viea Hurt. Hurt was reported missing Wednesday afternoon by family and was last seen in the area of East 63rd Street and College Avenue.

The Kansas City Police Department is asking the public for help with finding a missing 11-year-old boy last seen by family Wednesday afternoon in the South Town Fork Creek neighborhood.

Jay’Viea Hurt has been missing since around 4 p.m. and was last in the area of East 63rd Street and College Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in a statement Wednesday. His family is concerned for his welfare because of his young age and psychological conditions, according to police.

Hurt is described as being 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds. He was wearing a Batman shirt and basketball shorts when his family last saw him. He was last known to be on foot.

The department is encouraging anyone with information of Hurt’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately.