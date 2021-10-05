Blue Springs police, schools investigate threatening list of students’ names

The Blue Springs High School freshman campus, shown in an April 2018 Google Maps street view image. Google Maps

Police are investigating after a number of lists connect to a Kansas City-area school began circulating on social media over the weekend, raising the concern of parents.

At least one of the lists, according to the Blue Springs Police Department contained a collection of students’ names with a dollar amount and some including a derogatory name next to them.

Jennifer Brady, public information officer for the department, said Tuesday that the department learned of at least one of the lists via Facebook messenger over the weekend.

The department took two reports Saturday night based off the lists, Brady said. An investigation by the police department and school district continues.

Katie Woolf, a spokeswoman with the Blue Springs School District, said they were made aware over the weekend of three different list circulating on social media.

She said because students are involved, she cannot share many details at this time. A note was also sent to parents and guardians of students at the freshman campus.

FOX4 interviewed one mother who said she was concerned for her daughter’s safety, worried that lists were for some kind of high school “hit” on students.

“But I can assure you that these lists are not credible,” Woolf said Tuesday. “We don’t believe that the alleged threat is credible.”