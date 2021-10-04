Local

Heading north over Buck O’Neil Bridge? Pavement repairs will force drivers to find new route

An overnight pavement repair project along U.S 169 by the Wheeler Downtown Airport will force crews to close the northbound lanes over the Buck O’Neil Bridge this week.
An overnight pavement repair project along U.S 169 by the Wheeler Downtown Airport will force crews to close the northbound lanes over the Buck O’Neil Bridge this week, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced in a news release.

The repair work will take place between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday and crews will close northbound U.S. 169 highway at Fifth Street.

Northbound drivers who typically take the bridge, located at the northwest corner of downtown Kansas City, over the Missouri River will need to find an alternate route.

The repair work is is not part of the $220 million Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project.

