Olathe police find 13-year-old girl reported missing Sunday afternoon

Update: Angelika has been found and is safe, police said Sunday night.

Olathe police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who was last seen riding a bicycle Sunday afternoon.

Angelika Smith, who stands 6-feet-tall and weighs 130 pounds, was last seen about 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Northview Street, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Angelika, who is Black, has brown hair and eyes, police said. She was reportedly wearing orange shorts and a red, white and blue shirt. The bicycle she was riding was purple.

She was listed as an endangered runaway because of her age and her “reduced mental capacity,” Capt. Ryan Henson said in a news release.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 9:32 PM.