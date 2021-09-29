Want to go to Kansas City’s 34th annual Holiday Mart? Here’s where and when it will be

The Junior League of Kansas City’s Annual Holiday Mart features hundreds of vendors just in time for holiday shopping. Special to the Star

Kansas City’s annual Holiday Mart at Bartle Hall will feature hundreds of vendors, giving shoppers the chance to get their holiday gift-buying done early.

The 34th annual Holiday Mart will run from Thursday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 3.

A disproportionate number of the gifts exchanged in the Kansas City area every December are purchased at the Holiday Mart. A longstanding fundraiser for the Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri, the four-day shopping extravaganza features curated items from more than 200 vendors.

Some 20,000 people are expected to peruse offerings including jewelry, furnishings, food and apparel from local and national outlets. Organized and presented by hundreds of Junior League volunteers, the event directs 85% of the money raised to the organization’s charitable missions.

Masks will be required for shoppers, retailers and volunteers in following with the city’s mask mandate, which was extended until Oct. 7.

Since it was founded in 1988, the event has raised $10 million to help support area organizations, including Harvesters.

Valet parking is available and additional parking is available at the West Bottoms garage, which is located at 1601 State Line Road. There will be a shuttle from the garage. There’s also additional parking at the Arts District garage, 287 West 17th Street.

Here are the shopping hours for each day of the Holiday Mart: