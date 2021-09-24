Basehor police seek help to find 77-year-old man who who has been missing three days

A statewide alert has been issued as authorities seek help to find Donald L. Pursley, a 77-year-old Basehor man who has been missing for three days, according to police. Kansas Bureau of Investigation

A statewide alert has been issued as authorities seek help to find a 77-year-old Basehor man who has been missing for three days, according to police.

Donald L. Pursley left home to go fishing late Tuesday morning and his family reported him missing Friday evening, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. Basehor Police say his family is concerned for his safety.

Pursley is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds, police say. He was wearing a U.S. Marine Corps cap and jeans when he was last seen. He drives a 2003 Toyota Tacoma pickup with a Kansas specialized veterans license plate: 59982.

Possible recent locations include a 10-mile radius around Oskaloosa or near two of his choice fishing spots: Perry Lake in Jefferson County or Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri.

Police are asking anyone who sees Pursley’s pickup or may have information on his whereabouts to call 911 or Basehor police at 913-758-4022.