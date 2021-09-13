Blue Springs police seek help to find missing 69-year-old woman last seen Monday

A statewide missing person alert has been issued for Brenda Ditzler, 69, last seen driving Monday around noon at 1101 Southwest 7 Highway in Blue Springs. Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Blue Springs Police Department is asking the public for help with finding a missing and endangered 69-year-old woman last seen driving away from a grocery store Monday around noon.

Brenda Ditzler was last seen driving west from the Price Chopper at 1101 SW 7 Highway in Blue Springs in the opposite direction of her home. She is being treated for Alzheimer’s, according to police.

Ditzler was driving a white 2005 Kia Amanti with Missouri license plates: CS7K1C. She stands roughly 5-foot-2, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and was wearing a floral blouse, shorts and flat shoes when she was last seen, police said.

A statewide alert was issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Police are encouraging anyone who sees Ditzler or may know of her whereabouts to call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call Blue Springs police at 816-228-0151.