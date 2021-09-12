Kansas City man killed in crash after motorcycle collides with SUV early Sunday

A Kansas City man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning, police said.

At about 2:07 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Independence and Spruce Avenues, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

The driver of a Yamaha motorcycle was headed east on Independence Avenue when he collided with a Chevrolet SUV as it was making a left-hand turn headed west, police said.

A 28-year-old man who has not yet been publicly identified was driving the motorcycle, Foreman said. He was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV survived and didn’t require hospitalization, police said.

The crash marks the 57th fatal wreck this year in Kansas City, according to police data.