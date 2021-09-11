Passenger from August Kansas City crash dies Friday, police say

A Garland man faces an intoxication manslaughter charge after he crashed his car into another vehicle early Tuesday, killing another motorist in Arlington.

A passenger from an Aug. 27 crash died Friday, Kansas City police said.

On Aug. 27, a white Scion was traveling west on Truman Road when a silver Nissan traveling north on Topping Avenue ran a red light and crashed into the white Scion, said Capt. Leslie Foreman with the Kansas City Police Department. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was a passenger in the white Scion.

The driver of the Nissan was arrested “for investigation of impairment,” police said.

This marks the 56th traffic fatality in Kansas City this year, according to police.