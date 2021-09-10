Want to help with refugees from Afghanistan resettling in Kansas City? Here’s how

This photo of two Afghan farm children was taken by Wichita photographer Michael Pointer while he was volunteering in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2009

Community members who want to help with the arrival of Afghan refugees in Kansas City will have plenty of opporunities.

Ryan Hudnall of Della Lamb recommends looking for volunteer opportunities by following local refugee resettlement agencies on social media or subscribing to their newsletters.

Volunteer interest forms are also available on each of the resettlement agency’s websites:

Della Lamb Community Center

Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas

Jewish Vocational Services

Another way to get involved is to make donations to support the work these agencies do. Donors have the option to make a one-time gift or become a regular donor. The three resettlement agencies accept donations on their websites:

Della Lamb

Catholic Charities

Jewish Vocational Services

Jewish Vocational Services also has an Amazon wishlist designed to help furnish the homes of refugees. Donors can contact the center to donate furniture in good condition and arrange for pick up.