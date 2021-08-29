Ed Asner talks ‘Up,’ Royals, growing up in Kansas City. The ‘Lou Grant’ actor died at 91

Editor’s note: This story originally published in 2016.

“Every generation has a relationship with him,” Paul Rudd says of fellow Kansas City actor Edward Asner.

A seven-time Emmy recipient, Asner remains best known for his 1970s portrayal of newsman Lou Grant, both on TV’s “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its esteemed spinoff, “Lou Grant.” But the scope of his career has ranged from the iconic miniseries “Roots” to Pixar’s 2010 Oscar winner, “Up.”

Generations indeed.

His life gets examined in the new documentary “My Friend Ed,” which has its Midwest premiere at the Kansas International Film Festival (KIFF). Asner, director Sharon Baker and his daughter and assistant, Liza Ellen Asner, will attend the 5:05 p.m. Sunday screening at the Glenwood Arts theater.

In the movie, Asner (who turns 87 on Nov. 15) discusses growing up in Kansas City, Kan., his signature roles and the controversies he has endured due to his outspoken political activism. Other notable actors such as Rudd (who starred with Asner in the 2013 Broadway drama “Grace”), his “Mary Tyler Moore” co-star Betty White and actor Elliott Gould weigh in on the man’s influence.

Mike Farrell from “M*A*S*H” says about Asner: “A lot of celebrities are not heroes. And a lot of heroes are not celebrities. So when you run across the rare person who is both, that to me is worth paying attention to.”







Asner, who looks more and more like the Santa Claus version he played in 2003’s “Elf,” is seemingly busier than ever. In addition to the 22 TV and film projects slated for this year and into next, the former Screen Actors Guild president continues touring on his one-man show “A Man and His Prostate,” which he refers to “as the male answer to ‘The Vagina Monologues.’ ”

The Wyandotte High School grad recently spoke with The Star about his extraordinary life and career, often revealing a bit of the curmudgeonly charm that typifies many of his characters.

Q: Is there any KC place you like to visit or restaurant you like to eat at when you come back to town?

A: Restaurants come and they go. I’m never up to date anyway. I’ve got a lot of family there, as you know. So it will be great to see them. It’s a great honor to have the film shown, which certainly flatters me. But there’s been nothing to bring me back lately, especially since the Royals didn’t win the ---damn American League pennant race.

Q: What was the most surprising thing you learned about yourself after seeing “My Friend Ed”?

A: It was kind of embarrassing to have these well-spoken people give this testimony. What’s embarrassing is after they give this testimony — which would cause St. Peter and the trumpeters at the Golden Gates to put on a 21-gun salute — then I can’t reach them on the phone. It’s a wonderful tribute, and I’m sure they felt it at the time. But it ends up being bull----.

Q: The documentary emphasizes how much interaction you’ve had with famous and even historic figures. Is there any one “brush-with-greatness” that stands above the others?

A: I carry guilt because I didn’t vote for Jimmy Carter in the second election. I voted for John Anderson. I thought it would be a nice break from supporting a Democrat automatically.

But I had met Jimmy Carter. I liked what I saw. I met his wife, and I liked her. What he’s done since leaving the office of the presidency has been ideal. He’s acted like a great man. I thought he was a good president. I don’t know why I decided to vote for John Anderson, other than as a way to break my habit.

I realized later that the votes Anderson got might have been enough bring Carter on par with Ronald Reagan. I regretted that. That’s why I never went for another third party candidate after that.

Q: Judging by your IMDB credits for 2016 and 2017, are you busier now than ever?

A: I don’t feel it. We just manufacture all that crap that forms the credits. Look at IMDB. I don’t remember half the stuff that’s in there. I’m not saying I didn’t do it, but the memory is not what it should be.

Q: Does that make it hard memorizing a play?

A: No. That never happens. When I get specific, I nail it down and it sticks with me.

Q: Political activism can be risky for one’s career. Do you have advice for actors who are debating whether to embrace political causes?

A: I’ll describe my feeling as it happened to me. When I was questioned, and I realized the question was loaded — and I was in a room filled with writers and TV people — I realized I could either be honest with myself or continue the lie.

I had toed the line so carefully at not being controversial and avoiding incriminating statements with any and all causes. Playing it safe. That was fine. Even though I was regarded as a liberal, there was nothing wrong with whatever cause I supported. But when I came out for attacking our government for supporting the generals in El Salvador and the death squads that support spawned …

But I’m giving you a very complicated answer. You asked me what would I advise young people? If they wish to create a firestorm against you, then you’ll be blacklisted by whoever comes along. It all depends whether you’re willing to face the particular blacklist that will occur by people who disagree with you or are afraid to touch you. It’s up to you whether you plunge into the water or not.

Q: Who recognizes you more these days: kids or adults?

A: I made a big comeback with “Elf” and “Up.” When kids are told, “He’s the voice in ‘Up.’ He’s Carl,” it’s clear I’ve won a whole new generation because of those two movies.

Q: It sure impressed my daughter when I mentioned who I was interviewing.

A: Well, don’t tell her about my shady past.

























Q: Before you became an actor, you did various manual labor jobs. Was there a particular one that helped shape your work ethic?

A: Working for my father in the junkyard. I loved that work. It built me up so I could play football.

Q: Did you play in college?

A: No. I felt I copped out there because I didn’t have enough drive to compete in college. I was a tackle on the high school team. But I thought by the time they got done exercising me, I’d be down to such a low weight that I wouldn’t be worth anything. So I didn’t have the confidence to compete. I started too late, anyway. I was busy going to Hebrew school.

Q: You have won more Emmys for acting than any other male performer. Where do you keep the actual awards?

A: They’re on my desk. They’re on bookshelves. They’re scattered all around. But you don’t want to put them in a place where someone might sit on them. Those two prongs on the wings jutting up the back can really do some damage.













Q: Can you get through the week without someone bringing up “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” episode “Chuckles Bites the Dust”? (Best Lou Grant line, delivered deadpan, about the dearly departed clown: “He went to the parade dressed as Peter Peanut and a rogue elephant tried to shell him.”)

A: Yeah. I love that episode. But I got tired of talking about it. It ignored all the other wonderful shows we did. I thought every one of them was a gem in its own way. It’s a great legacy to have, isn’t it?

Q: “The Tonight Show” did an ongoing segment with you called “Does This Impress Ed Asner?” As 2016 winds down, what this year has impressed you most?

A: I’ve seen a presidential race fall into the sewer, so not that. I’m shocked and embarrassed for my country. Americans of whatever persuasion should make sure this does not happen again. I participated in a protest recently about limiting our selection to two groups, be they Republicans or Democrats. The system does not breed multiple choosing. I think it’s a terrible crime and an embarrassment to this country to still exist with that kind of shallowness.

First of all, there should be public financing of elections. That would take away a lot of pernicious influence in the Supreme Court case with Citizens United. Once you got public financing, then you can start talking about multiple representations by people. Bernie Sanders could be winning this election had he not had to fight the system. …

It’s time for our people to wake up. Throw the Congress out because the Congress is there merely to clip coupons and collect their rich salaries. So throw them out, put in a new deserving bunch of representatives and see what they can achieve for us. We the people.

Q: And that would impress Ed Asner?

A: Yeah, that would impress him.