Take a look at new MLK park playground in KC — brought to you by 15 and the Mahomies

Kansas City kids have a new playground — brought to you by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ foundation.
The Parks and Recreation Department and the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation partnered to build the playground at Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park, a venture they announced late last year.
It opened Saturday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Woodland Avenue — and Mahomes made the grand opening remarks.
15 and the Mahomies Foundation donated $1 million to help transform the park, making it accessible for all children. The foundation approached the parks department with the idea.
The Super Bowl MVP said last year that the foundation was “pumped” to build the project that will honor King.
“We hope that this project brings this community together in a positive and engaging way for years to come,” Mahomes said in a statement at the time.
Take a look at photos from Star photographer Tammy Ljungblad from Saturday’s grand opening:
The Star’s Cortlynn Stark contributed reporting.
