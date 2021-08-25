Local
Police identify 50-year-old man who died in car accident Sunday afternoon
Anthony Hunter, 50, died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, police said.
Just after 6:30 p.m., police were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash on East 31st Street and Cleveland Avenue., according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Hunter, the driver of a tan Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling east on 31st Street when when a white Pontiac Grand Prix failed to stop at a red light, police said.
After the two vehicles crashed, “the Chevrolet struck a large metal traffic light pole.” Hunter, who police publicly identified Wednesday, was ejected from his vehicle.
He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
This is the 45th fatal vehicle crash this year in Kansas City, according to the department.
Comments