Independence police seek help to find 63-year-old woman missing since Saturday

The Independence Police Department is asking the public for help with finding a 63-year-old woman missing since Saturday afternoon.

Terri A. Smith is last known to have been in the area of U.S. 24 Highway and Huttig Avenue, the department said on social media Tuesday. She was walking east at the time, police said.

Smith was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes at the time she was last seen, according to police. Her family is concerned about her safety because of underlying health conditions, police said.

The department is asking anyone with information of her whereabouts to call police at 816-325-7300 or dial 911.