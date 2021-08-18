Local
Body of Kansas City man found floating in Lake of the Ozarks, MSHP report says
The body of a Kansas City man was discovered floating in the Lake of the Ozarks early Tuesday morning after he apparently drowned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James D. Jensen, 55, was found dead near the 10-mile mark of the main channel in an unnamed cove, according to a state agency report. Troopers were called after the body was seen floating in the water around 12:01 a.m.
Jensen was last seen on Sunday, according to the report. He was later pronounced dead at the Camden County medical examiner’s office.
