Local

Rescue crews searching for possible drowning victim at Longview Lake in Kansas City

The Missouri Highway Patrol and Kansas City firefighters are searching for a possible drowning victim at Longview Lake, the highway patrol announced on Twitter.

Firefighters responded to a water rescue at about 9:35 a.m. at 9898 Longview Road. The highway patrol said that they were notified about 10 minutes later of a possible drowning and responded to the lake.

A preliminary report indicated that one person is in the water and has not resurfaced, the highway patrol said.

Firefighters and the highway patrol were searching the lake for the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service