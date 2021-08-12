Rescue crews searching for possible drowning victim at Longview Lake in Kansas City

The Missouri Highway Patrol and Kansas City firefighters are searching for a possible drowning victim at Longview Lake, the highway patrol announced on Twitter.

Firefighters responded to a water rescue at about 9:35 a.m. at 9898 Longview Road. The highway patrol said that they were notified about 10 minutes later of a possible drowning and responded to the lake.

A preliminary report indicated that one person is in the water and has not resurfaced, the highway patrol said.

Firefighters and the highway patrol were searching the lake for the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

