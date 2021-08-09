Store clerk seriously hurt after car crashes into 7-Eleven, Kansas City police say

A convenience clerk was seriously injured Monday afternoon after a car crashed through a 7-Eleven storefront, according to Kansas City police.

Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the 7-Eleven at 1701 Independence Ave. on reports of a single vehicle crash, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for Kansas City police, said in a statement. Inside the store, they found the clerk pinned by a counter that had been struck by a Honda Civic.

Investigators believe the car was traveling east on Independence Avenue when the driver lost control. She went off the roadway toward the south, went over the curb, knocked over an ornamental street light and continued through the 7-Eleven parking lot before crashing through the building.

The vehicle came to a stop inside the store after hitting the store counter, police said. The clerk was found pinned against the counter at the store’s rear.

The store clerk was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as serious. Two customers were present in the store at the time.

One customer was knocked down but refused medical treatment. Another was seen leaving the store, Foreman said, so police are unsure whether that person suffered an injury.

The driver was also taken to a hospital with injuries described by police as non-life-threatening. Police are not sure at this time how she lost control of her car, Foreman said.