Video: Suffer a driving tour of Main Street construction on Kansas City streetcar expansion route

Sometime in 2025 people will be able to ride a streetcar seamlessly from the River Market all the way to 51st Street and Brookside Boulevard.

Until then, driving on Main Street from Union Station to the southern terminus isn’t always going to be so easy. That is where construction is taking place to make way for the $351 million extension of the current streetcar line.

Drivers going through Midtown on Main Street have been dodging safety cones and bumping over steel plates since the expansion project began months ago.

Most of the work currently being done is upgrades by the city water department and utility companies. Several utility lines have to be moved underground to make way for service lines along the track. The Kansas City Streetcar Authority has pledged that the construction along the route will never fully close Main Street.

