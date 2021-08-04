Local
Someone stole an American Indian statue at Chouteau Heritage Fountain in Northland Park
A statue of a female American Indian at the François Chouteau & Native American Heritage Fountain has been stolen.
Heidi Markle, spokeswoman for the Kansas City Park and Recreation Department, confirmed in an email that the $80,000 statue recently went missing.
Details on what happened are still being gathered, Markle said.
The memorial, which is in Northland Park off Chouteau Trafficway, was recently dedicated to the founders of Kansas City. It depicts the French trader, François Chouteau and the American Indians who founded the city when a trading post was built in 1821, according to chouteaufountain.org
The park and memorial held a celebration for Missouri’s bicentennial on July 24.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
