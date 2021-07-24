2 people killed in head-on crash on I-35 in Johnson County, highway patrol says

Two men were killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 35 south of Lamar Avenue early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. Saturday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

The driver of a 2014 Ford F250 truck, 23-year-old Sam E. Wilson, was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-35 when he collided with Robert D. Mangelsdorf Jr., 23, in a 2003 GMC Sierra truck, according to the crash report.

Wilson was of Greenwood, Missouri. Mangelsdorf was of Tonganoxie, Kansas.

Both were wearing seatbelts.