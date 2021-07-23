Two boys, ages 13 and 7, reported missing Friday in Kansas City

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help finding two boys who ran away early Friday and were last seen near 37th Street and Mersington Avenue.

Leneal Thomas, 13, and Kendall McKinney, 7, were last seen at 8 a.m. A police spokeswoman said it appears the two ran away and are believed to be together. No other details were released.

Leneal is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a red, white, blue shirt and shorts.

Kansas City police is seeking the public’s help locating Leneal Thomas, 13, who was last seen near 37th Street and Mersington Avenue Kansas City Police Department

Kendell is 4-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a red shirt with a gold emblem and shorts.

Anyone with information should call 911.