‘Eyes on the future’: Kansas City Zoo director to retire at the end of 2021

Randy Wisthoff, who oversaw the creation of new attractions and other improvements at the Kansas City Zoo, said that after serving 18 years as director that he will retire at the end of the year, zoo officials announced Wednesday.

Upon retirement, Wisthoff will become executive director of the Kansas City Zoo Foundation. In his new role, Wisthoff will continue to work on behalf of the zoo.

“It is impossible to overstate the dramatic positive changes that have taken place at the Kansas City Zoo under Randy’s leadership,” Hayley Hanson, president of the Friends of the Zoo Board of Directors said in a news release. “He was hired to revive a zoo that was in trouble financially and whose management had just passed from the city to a nonprofit organization.”

“Although there were high hopes for what the Kansas City Zoo could become, I don’t think anyone else could have led us to become the world-class venue we are today,” Hanson said.

Zoo director

Following a nationwide search, the Kansas City Friends of the Zoo board of directors hired Wisthoff to lead the Kansas City zoo in September 2003.

Wisthoff was selected from six candidates tasked to bring a business-like approach and new vitality to the zoo that had experienced declining attendance despite significant public investment.

In announcing his retirement to employees on Tuesday, Wisthoff said: “I consider myself to be very lucky. Lucky to have found a career that I have been able to be so passionate about, so that not a day of it has really felt like work.

“Lucky that I have had more amazing opportunities than I could have even imagined when I started hauling trash at the Omaha Zoo 44 years ago,” Wisthoff said in a statement.

“And mostly, lucky that I have been surrounded by people who share my passion, give so much of themselves to the work, and have inspired me greatly along the way,” he said.

Prior to arriving in Kansas City, Wisthoff had been associate zoo director at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha. He was an animal keeper at Omaha in 1977 and in 1978 Wisthoff became curator of education. Wisthoff was appointed associate zoo director in 1987.

While in Omaha, Wisthoff helped develop of what was billed as the world’s largest indoor rain forest exhibit and largest desert dome exhibit, a 400-acre drive-through native wildlife park, a 1-million gallon saltwater aquarium and a $14 million gorilla exhibit.

Development of KC Zoo

Wisthoff replaced Mark Wourms, who had served as Kansas City zoo director since 1992.

Wisthoff lead a successful $30 million bond package that secured funding for much-needed improvement, deferred maintenance and new exhibits. In 2008, the Kansas City zoo embarked on a massive construction project that included a new front entrance and a new polar bear exhibit.

Under Wisthoff’s supervision, the zoo created the African Sky Safari ride that allowed visitors to observe zebras, ostriches, giraffes and rhinos from 40 feet above ground.

In previous interviews with The Star, Wisthoff frequently spoke about how much he relished the opportunity to oversee a zoo. As he walked the grounds, it was not uncommon to see Wisthoff pick up small pieces of trash.

Wisthoff made the Kansas City Zoo a destination where philanthropists could donate money that allowed the zoo to fund various projects and purchase new animals such as penguins.

In 2011, Wisthoff and the zoo board spearheaded a successful campaign that to the creation of the Zoological District in Jackson and Clay counties. It also secured voter approval of a one-eighth sales tax that provides an independent, sustained revenue funding stream for the zoo.

The sales tax provided free passes to Jackson and Clay county residents twice a year.

Under Wisthoff’s tenure the zoo opened a new pathway to the African section, a shortcut that allows visitors to avoid a long, long hike. And the spacious orangutan exhibit got those creatures out of their cage.

The decades-old ape house was demolished. The zoo stopped selling foods made with palm oil, the harvesting of which endangers orangutans. Improvements also were made to the zoo’s tiger exhibit.

Investment for the future

More than $100 million has been invested in capital improvement projects at the zoo under Wisthoff time as director. Those improvements include the Polar Bear Passage, Helzberg Penguin Plaza, Orangutan Canopy, Stingray Bay, Discovery Barn, Tropics, Endangered Species Carousel, African Sky Safari, and the newly remodeled Elephant Expedition, that opened in 2020, accordingn to zoo officials.

In 2016, attendance at the Kansas City zoo topped 1 million for the first time in its history.

“In the beginning, that was really challenging. We had to make some extremely difficult decisions, but I knew that we had to keep our eyes on the future,” Wisthoff said in a written statement. “We had to be focused on the marathon and not the sprint, which meant making sound fiscal decisions.”

Kansas City Zoo Director Randy Wisthoff welcomed three Humboldt penguins to the zoo Thursday afternnoon. The penguins are the first future residents of the zoo’s penguin exhibit to arrive. They came from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita. The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Zoo began in 1909 and was supported with a $71 million makeover in 1990s that was aided by a voter-approved bond issue. It is publicly owned but privately managed.

The Zoo board will soon begin a nationwide search to replace Wisthoff. As executive director of the Kansas City Zoo Foundation, Wisthoff will serve as liaison with local business leaders and oversee construction and opening of a new $75 million aquarium.