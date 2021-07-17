Local

Kansas City police issue Silver Alert for missing 68-year-old man with dementia

Kansas City police issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old man they say is missing and endangered.

Delbert Garrett was last seen at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday leaving Truman Medical Center downtown. He suffers from dementia and other medical conditions that require medication.

He was wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans. He is about 6 foot 2, weighs about 235 lbs and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said if medication is not taken, it could be life threatening.

If located, police ask that you call 911.

